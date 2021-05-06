Following park shooting, experts stress importance of talking to children about traumatic events

“Having those conversations and letting kids and students know that maybe we don’t have all the answers, maybe we don’t know why it happened, maybe we don’t know who it was or what the issue was that caused the gun violence,” Williams added. “But being able to say to them ‘Lets figure this out together. This is a safe space to talk about those things that are scary. It was scary for me too!’, without getting too much into their own emotion, but validating the kids are not alone in those feelings are super important.”