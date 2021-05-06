Area women’s soccer and softball teams still alive for high school state championships

Mideastern Conference rivals Hoggard and Laney will square off on two fields. On the soccer pitch, the 12th-seeded Lady Buccaneers will host the #16 Lady Vikings, while on the softball diamond, seventh-seed Hoggard will host #12 Laney at 6:00 p.m. The highest remaining seed in the 4A women’s soccer bracket is #2 Ashley, who will play host to third-seed Pinecrest Friday night at 6:00 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.
Pender High is seeded third in the 1A softball tournament, and will host #7 Bear Grass Charter School on Friday night.
The top-seeded Topsail Pirates will host #4 Southern Alamance in the 3A Softball quarterfinals Friday evening.
In the 2A Soccer championships, fifth-seed East Bladen remains alive, and will host eighth-seed Carrboro in the quarterfinal at 6:00 p.m. on Friday .
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.