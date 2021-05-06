Area women’s soccer and softball teams still alive for high school state championships

Mideastern Conference rivals Hoggard and Laney will square off on two fields. On the soccer pitch, the 12th-seeded Lady Buccaneers will host the #16 Lady Vikings, while on the softball diamond, seventh-seed Hoggard will host #12 Laney at 6:00 p.m. The highest remaining seed in the 4A women’s soccer bracket is #2 Ashley, who will play host to third-seed Pinecrest Friday night at 6:00 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.