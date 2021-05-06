American Legion asks the public to properly dispose of old and tattered flags

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When an American flag is faded or tattered it’s time to retire it.
“What you look for, for a damaged flag is if the color is fading, if the red is turning pink, if the blue is fading or if it gets tattered, it’s time to retire it. It’s time to replace the flag,” said Dan Fortini, American Legion Post 68.
An American flag shouldn’t be thrown in the trash or burned at home. They should be disposed of respectably and properly. That’s where American Legion Post 68 comes in.
The U.S. Flag Code states “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning”.
“We’re going to ceremoniously retire flags by burning. We’re the only, we’re one of the few agencies that Congress has given authority to retire flags by burning and it’s a ceremony that will be open to the public,” said Fortini.
Saturday May 8, American Legion Post 68 hosts “Unserviceable U.S. Flag Collection Day”. Anyone with a faded or tattered flag can drop it off from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Brunswick Forest Community Commons, 2501 Brunswick Forest Parkway, Leland.
Post 68 will also collect non-perishable food items to support the Brunswick Assistance food bank.
June 12, Post 68 will conduct a solemn flag retirement ceremony on at the Brunswick Forest Community Commons. The public will be invited to attend.
Post 68 has already collected 200 flags. Last year they collected over 400 flags.
