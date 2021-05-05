Wilmington PD looking for 20-year-old man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Thomas Clark Peterman.
Peterman, 20, is a white male with fair complexion and shoulder-length brown curly hair. He is 5′6″, 150 lbs, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue long-sleeve button-down shirt.
Peterman is driving a black 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a license plate reading CAB-4032. The van has a fist-size dent on the left side rear bumper and there is a Disney vacation club sticker on the right side of the rear window.
If you see him, please call 911 immediately. All other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.
