UNCW Men’s Golf team earns NCAA bid, seeded #9 in upcoming regional

“Finishing sixth or seventh is really not going to do a lot for you,” Bowden said about approaching the regional format. “It’s not like you’re going to pad your ranking. It’s just all about ‘Hey we need to get up near the top of the leader board as soon as we can. I think if we can give ourselves a chance in the final nine holes, our guys are competitive enough and like Blake said, they’re gritty enough, they’ll embrace that opportunity. I think that will bring out the best in them. Really just focused on preparing well and getting off to a good start, letting the competitive instincts and their talent take over.”