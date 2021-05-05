TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of Neils Eddy Road to close due to pipeline work

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Portions of Neils Eddy Road in Riegelwood near the Brunswick County-Columbus County line will be temporarily closed next week while CFPUA crews complete a pipeline crossing for the Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main project.
“Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 10, Neils Eddy Road just north of the intersection with Northwest Road/Fertilizer Road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic will be detoured around the work area via Goose Neck Road back to Northwest Road,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The closure is expected to remain in place through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.”
