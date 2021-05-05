Performer’s shows canceled at NHCS over insurance dispute

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For a decade, Dane Britt has traveled up and down the East Coast to perform motorcycle stunts for students and deliver a message.
“Follow your dreams, be strong, if you have any goals, make sure you crush those goals,” says Dane Britt, the owner of Stunt Shows for Kids, Inc.
Last month, things changed. Britt says New Hanover County Schools canceled three shows and told him he wasn’t welcome back until further notice.
“My heart sank. You know, I’m trying so hard to do something free and it’s being made really difficult right now.”
Britt says it started on social media on his gun shop’s Facebook page, claiming administrators wanted him to delete a shared post about the performances because the school didn’t want anyone believing they support gun ownership. Then, the problem changed direction-- aiming at his insurance policies and the policies of those he teams up with.
“I have an insurance policy. Sole Free has a liability insurance policy. It’s come so much further than just a liability insurance policy. There’s more insurance that I need to have now,” Britt says.”
New Hanover County Schools denies Britt owning a gun store has anything to do with the matter, offering this statement: “We were notified by our insurance carrier on April 15, 2021, that events of this nature by anyone or conducted by any company, require an increased level of coverage.”
The laundry list of requirements includes million-dollar policies for each show and each vehicle in the shows. The school district also asks that Britt keeps a barrier between him and the audience and that he stops giving the kids high-fives. Britt says he was also told to have worker’s compensation-- but he says that isn’t possible since he puts on the shows as a volunteer rather than a company.
Britt says he’s happy to meet their requirements, but it’s easier said than done. Every time he contacts an insurer for a policy, he’s told ‘no.’
“How much is enough? How many hoops do I have to jump through before I can do these free shows for these kids? Who are we really hurting?
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.