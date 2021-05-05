NHCSO asks for public’s help in identifying suspect in aggravated assault case

NHCSO is asking for the public's help in identifying this male suspect. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Gallop | May 5, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 5:19 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying a male that allegedly committed aggravated assault.

NHCSO posted a photo of the male suspect to their Facebook page on Tuesday. They say the crime happened on April 10 at the the Scotchman at 5302 Carolina Beach Rd.

If you can identify the male in the attached photo, please contact Detective Fex-Overton at (910)-798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-02809.

