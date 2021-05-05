nCino becomes title sponsor of new sports complex in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council voted Tuesday to enter an agreement with nCino, Inc for a $1.3 million title sponsorship of the new sports complex located at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road, Wilmington, close to the intersection of I40 and Hwy 421 in the northwestern part of the city.
Formerly known as Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park, the new sports complex will be known as the nCino Sports Park for the 17-year duration of the sponsorship.
The new park will house 11 full-sized fields, one of which will have synthetic turf.
Outdoor lighting will be installed and five of the fields will be lit for evening games and practices.
The sports fields were approved as part of the 2016 parks bond. In 2019, Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Club organization donated 64 acres of land to be developed into the sports park.
The City of Wilmington will invest $10 million into the property.
The design phase of the project is 90 percent complete and the park is expected to open in fall 2022.
Upon completion, the nCino Sports Park will be managed by the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer Club.
