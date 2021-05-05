NBA big names press lawmakers to expand sports gambling across NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former Charlotte Hornets players joined team president Fred Whitfield Tuesday to go door to door in pressing lawmakers for an expansion of legal sports gambling in North Carolina.
Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry spent the day talking up the financial benefits of legalized gambling. Opponents say it’s a bad bet.
Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, was also there to support the bill.
“Gambling happens everywhere,” he said. “Legalize it. Get rid of the next-door neighbor bookies and make it safer.”
