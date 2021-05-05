Man accused of firing gun at occupied vehicle in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of firing shots at an occupied vehicle Tuesday in the White Oak area.
Jason Caulkins, 39, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shots fired call near Cain’s Grill at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say that a “domestic problem” led to an argument and shots being fired at a vehicle with two people inside.
“The suspect was identified as Jason Caulkins, W/M/39, of Hope Mills who was operating a gray Ford Escape and fled back toward Cumberland County,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was notified and Cumberland County was able to locate and stop the suspect on Highway 53 and I95 Cumberland County.
“Several witnesses at Cain’s Grill observed part of the assault as Caulkins chased Landreth and Melvin behind the grill in his vehicle. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. The investigation is continuing.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.