Governor Cooper to visit New Hanover County vaccine site Thursday
Governor Roy Cooper thanks frontline medical workers waiting in line for their vaccinations while touring the COVID-19 vaccination area at the Duke University School of Medicine (Source: Shawn Rocco/Duke Health)
By WECT Staff | May 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 5:46 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper will visit the Martin Luther King Center at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 6 to check in on vaccinations in the county.

Cooper was in Mecklenburg County today and has routinely traveled the state with NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to observe these vaccination sites.

The state is continuing to encourage North Carolinians to get their shot and taking action to reach people who have not yet been vaccinated.

The MLK Center is at 401 S. 8th St., Wilmington.

