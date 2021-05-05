Garden Club, artists team up for joint benefit event this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve noticed painters in your neighbor’s backyard or in your favorite community garden, it’s all for an event happening this weekend.
Artists are taking advantage of exclusive access to backyards of private citizens to paint the scenic views of Wrightsville Beach. Once the paintings are finished, the artists and Harbor Island Garden Club will gather for an art sale on Sunday.
“The Garden Club will get 25 percent of the artist revenue,” said Harbor Island Garden Club member Zeke Partin. “Once they sell their paintings and get it all totaled up, we’ll get 25 percent. Plus, we’ll get money from the sale of roses and we also have bricks and pavers which go around our beautiful water features in our gardens.”
After a year of art shows being canceled, it’s an opportunity many artists have waited for.
“It’s just great,” said artist Rose Kennedy. “It makes my soul sing to be back out here and able to participate in en plein air events.”
On Saturday, Harbor Island is hosting a plant sale -- with artists painting as well. Their art will be sold on Sunday.
“Just like anybody with any kind of job, artists have taken a hit this last year, too, because of all their events have been cancelled,” said art coordinator Star Sosa.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.