First Alert Forecast: trending cooler heading toward week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast offers a transition from a warm, humid 80 degree day to a milder, more comfortable Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.
While strong and severe showers and storms have threatened the region the past couple of days, the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center has low confidence that any storms that develop will like not meet the criteria needed to issue a watch or a warning in the Cape Fear Region.
Overnight temperatures will trend a little cooler with lows bottoming out in the lower 60s.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a mostly or completely dry Mother’s Day weekend, right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
