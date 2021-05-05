First Alert Forecast: summery, then a cooler turn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast offers a transition from a warm, humid Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s to a milder, more comfortable Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.
While spotty showers and storms will be possible in the exchange, and the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center places the Cape Fear Region in a level one severe risk zone for Wednesday afternoon, most times and places ought to stay dry.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a mostly or completely dry Mother’s Day weekend, right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
