Families scatter from Long Leaf Park after hearing shots fired

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People scattered at the sound of gunfire at Long Leaf Park off College Road on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m., Sheriff’s say.
The shooting was confirmed by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Lt. Jerry Brewer who was at the park with his family when the shooting occurred.
About 40 people were at the basketball courts at the time and the softball field stands were crowded with families watching their kids at the ball games.
NHC Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ken Sarvis said multiple rounds of gunfire were exchanged between at least two people and it appears the shooting started on the ground; although, investigators have not ruled out a drive-by shooting. Sarvis also reported no-one was hit by bullets and there appeared to be no injuries.
One caller who was at the scene said people were running across the street to get away.
Officers from WPD and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are now at the scene and evidence markers have been placed on the basketball court.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200.
