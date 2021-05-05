Brunswick County man accused of sexually assaulting child, jailed on $1 million bond

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach man is in the Brunswick County jail under a $1 million bond after he was accused of sex crimes against a child, dating back to 2012.
According to jail records, Luis Manuel Canuel, 57, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, and one count of statuary sex offense with a child.
Arrest warrants state that the alleged offenses happened during two, separate three-year periods from April 2012 to April 2015, and from April 2016 to April 2019.
The victim was as young as 4 and as old as 10 during the alleged timeframes, warrants state.
Canuel remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 910-253-2777 or 911.
