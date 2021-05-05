Brunswick County establishes permanent household hazardous waste collection

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina’s Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program (PDAP) has partnered with Brunswick County to establish a permanent household hazardous waste collection program to help homeowners and farmers dispose of unwanted chemicals like pesticides, herbicides, paint and car fluids correctly.
If hazardous waste is disposed of improperly in fields, ditches, waterways, or even in the trash, it has the potential to contaminate soil, water, and air.
In the absence of a dedicated collection site, PDAP arranges special pesticide collection days for the public to drop off hazardous waste; these events that can be costly.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected waste disposal early last year; so, in the second half of 2020, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services PDAP set a record for the most pounds of pesticides collected in a six-month period.
“Demand is there, and this stuff doesn’t just disappear, just because we’re not collecting,” said Derrick Bell, who heads the PDAP. “People wait, and then we get inundated with volume like we did last fall.”
With the establishment of a permanent collection site, Brunswick County is now one of only 22 North Carolina counties to collect household hazardous waste at the county landfill.
“It’s a good way for us to provide a service to a county’s citizens and not need to be on site,” said Bell.
Household hazardous waste collection is available from 9 a.m. - noon on the third Thursday of each month (excluding holidays and/or inclement weather) at the Brunswick County Landfill, 172 Landfill Rd. NE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Click here for information on acceptable waste.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.