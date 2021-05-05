Ahead of commencement, UNCW Chancellor provides update on Fall 2021 semester COVID-19 protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This weekend, UNCW will celebrate commencement for the Class of 2021 with in-person and virtual ceremony options. The university expects 2,183 undergraduates, 593 master’s and 31 doctoral students to graduate.
All graduates, guests and staff will be required to wear cloth face coverings or masks, and observe other safety-related protocols while attending in-person ceremonies.
Starting next week, UNCW will move COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations back to the Student Health Center in DePaolo Hall. The free vaccination services will continue to be offered through the summer and into the fall, depending on the pandemic’s circumstances. No appointments are required and any member of the community is welcome to UNCW’s vaccination clinics.
As for the Fall 2021 Semester, nearly 68% of classes will be taught in person, about 24% will be taught online, with the remainder shaping up as hybrid courses.
During the pandemic, UNCW has expanded move-in over several days, making it easier for students and their families to work it into their schedules. The same approach will continue for the upcoming fall semester. Beginning on August 13, newest students will move-in continually for about a week, ending with returning students moving in.
For students living on campus and/or taking in-person courses, UNCW plans to conduct COVID-19 return-to-campus testing. Students who provide proof to Student Health that they are fully vaccinated will be exempt from return-to-campus testing.
Based on current guidance from the UNC System, UNCW does not plan to mandate vaccines for faculty, staff or students.
