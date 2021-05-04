Tabor Correctional Institute names new warden, months after deaths of former warden and associate warden

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Stephen Jacobs as the new warden of Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City.
Jacobs, 53, began his career in 1993 as a correctional officer at the former Cabarrus Correctional Center. He has worked at Craven and Wayne Correctional Institutions, and served as warden at Columbus Correctional Institution from 2018 to 2020. Jacobs had been serving as the warden at Lumberton Correctional Institution in Lumberton since 2020.
Associate Warden Jamie Bullard has been running Tabor Correctional Institution since state prison officials confirmed that Warden Brad Perritt and Associate Warden Julian Priest died in December of 2020. The department did not disclose the exact causes of death for Perritt and Priest.
Tabor Correctional consistently struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks, leading all state prison facilities in cases during the months of November and December, recording over 540 cases as of December 2020. By the start of 2021, that number dropped to single digits.
“Warden Jacobs is an exceptional professional who has agreed to take on the challenge of leading his fourth prison facility,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “His experienced gained from decades working in our prisons is invaluable. He is a remarkable leader who challenges and inspires and will be a great addition to the Tabor team.”
In his new position, Jacobs is responsible for all operations at the Tabor Correctional Institution, which houses close, medium and minimum custody male offenders.
