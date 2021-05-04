Road tests are back for young drivers

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is resuming regular road tests for drivers 15-17 years old seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional License beginning this week.
Road tests will also resume for the select group of other drivers who did not qualify for a road test waiver.
The DMV suspended the road test to comply with COVID-19 health and safety requirements and temporarily replaced it with a Contactless Road Test (CRT) program.
Drivers who already have a CRT scheduled should proceed with that appointment; however, the tests will now take place in regular traffic conditions.
Learner drivers age 15-17 who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can now schedule an appointment here and select Teen Driver Level 3.
People who previously failed a road test, have had their driving privileges suspended when their license expired, or who are not permanent residents, should select Driver License – First Time and schedule an appointment.
Around 100 offices across the state are now doing regular road tests compared with just 28 locations hosting the CRT program.
All drivers taking tests are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before taking the test.
