Resolution restricting where alcohol can be sold at Riverfront Park on City Council’s agenda

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A resolution that would restrict where alcohol can be sold and served at Riverfront Park is one of a number of items on the consent agenda for Tuesday night’s Wilmington City Council meeting.
City staff and Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. are recommending that alcohol sales and service be limited to the following areas of the park:
- The Great Lawn and Lower Seating Area
- The Stage
- All areas of the Stage House
Staff also recommends alcohol sales and service be prohibited in all other areas of the park, specifically:
- The Urban Gardens
- The Children’s Play Area
- The West Gardens
- Riverwalk Connections
“Prohibiting alcohol sales and service in these areas of the park will contribute to a family-friendly and peaceful atmosphere and, as these areas will remain open to the public during concerts, mitigate the potential for large, unregulated crowds consuming alcohol brought into the park,” city staff said in material prepared for council members.
The city’s sports complex located on Sutton Steam Plant Road could soon have a new name.
Council members are scheduled to vote on a resolution to allow the city manager to enter an agreement with nCino, Inc. for title sponsorship of the complex.
If approved, the facility will be known as nCino Sports Park for a 17-year period.
nCino would pay Wilmington $1.25 million in 10 annual payments of $125,000. The company also would pay up to $50,000 toward the cost of signage. The remaining costs of the signage would be paid by the city.
The consent agenda also includes a resolution in support of “the concerns and issues raised in the motion made by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners at the joint City Council/Board of Commissioners meeting held on April 27” about the WAVE public transportation system redesign.
The city is recommending to the WAVE Board that it would be best to delay the implementation of the new system redesign until at least July 1, 2022.
“The City further agrees and recommends that the new process to be undertaken by (WAVE’s new executive director Marie) Parker and the WAVE Board, in order to be comprehensive, should include a complete reexamination of WAVE’s route structure in order to ensure that the system meets the needs of its current riders, that it plans for the needs of future riders and future improvements and cost benefits, and that it continue to examine the value-added service of micro-transit/on-demand,” according to material prepared by city staff.
Council members are set to vote on an ordinance and resolution to enter an agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to accept an additional $1.16 million toward the renovation of the former Thomas Grocery building located at 525 North Fourth Street.
The property will serve as dedicated office space for the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO).
The NCDOT previously provided $1.36 million toward the project, which is anticipated to cost $2.83 million.
The city would fund the required 20 percent match using money already allocated for the project.
Also on the consent agenda for the meeting is a resolution to enter a three-year agreement with the YMCA of Wilmington to manage the city’s aquatic facilities.
The city first entered into a pool management agreement with the YMCA in 2016.
The YMCA has proposed a three-year agreement with a three-year option to extend its management of the Robert Shipp Pool at Legion Stadium and the William E. Murphy Pool at Robert Strange Park.
The YMCA has proposed to opt out of the management of the Earl Jackson Pool at Northside Park in order to support a one-year community outreach pilot project led by NSEA Swim.
