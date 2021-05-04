Rep. Butler and other democrats propose bill to reestablish NC Film Credit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) has filed a bill in the state House of Representatives to reestablish the film credit repealed by the General Assembly on January 1, 2015.
House Bill 810, sponsored by Rep. Butler and three other democrat members from the Charlotte area, would reinstate the credit as it existed prior to when republican members of the general assembly ended the program. The Film and Entertainment Grant Fund replaced the film credit and currently offers $31 million in recurring funds for qualifying productions. Sen. Michael Lee filed a bill earlier in the session to add another $34 million to the fund in each of the next two years.
The bill would offer up to 25 percent credit for qualifying expenses up to $20 million per production. It would include episodic television shows, feature films and other commercial productions.
“I filed (the bill) to express my commitment to film in NC and to let the community of film workers know that I value them as part of our community,” Rep. Butler said when asked if she thought the bill would pass. “As you know, the Republicans are in charge of which bills move and are eventually passed. So, the short answer is that I remain hopeful, but skeptical.”
Click here to read the text of House Bill 810.
