Positive COVID-19 exposure pauses high school wrestling program

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Heide Trask High School wrestling program has been temporarily suspended following positive COVID-19 exposure within the program.
“Our wrestlers and coaches are rightly disappointed with the stoppage, but everyone understands this is about safety, which takes precedence over wins and losses,” Heide Trask interim athletic director Ed Gilroy said. “We are making sure everyone understands the proper protocols directed by our health professionals so they can be ready to return to the mat in a few weeks.”
Two upcoming matches have been cancelled: the May 6 match with Pender and Richlands; and the May 13 match with Rosewood and North Pitt.
The Trask Titans will be eligible to return to competition for the May 19 match against Croatan and Southwest and the school is working to reschedule the May 12 match between Richlands and Dixon.
