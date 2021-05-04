FOX drama series ‘Our Kind of People’ coming to Wilmington

“Our Kind of People is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “There are no better storytellers than Karin Gist and Lee Daniels to bring Lawrence Otis Graham’s seminal work to life.”