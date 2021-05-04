FOX drama series ‘Our Kind of People’ coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another FOX series will be filmed in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission website, Our Kind of People is in pre-production in Wilmington.
According to a press release from FOX, the drama is from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish, Grey’s Anatomy) and executive producer Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Empire, Star). It is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.
The book and series are based in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, where rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years, according to the release.
The series was picked up for the 2021-22 season.
“Our Kind of People is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “There are no better storytellers than Karin Gist and Lee Daniels to bring Lawrence Otis Graham’s seminal work to life.”
FOX’s This Country also recently filmed its first season in Wilmington.
The remake of the BBC comedy series by the same name starred Seann William Scott (American Pie, Lethal Weapon) and Aya Cash (The Boys, You’re the Worst).
The pilot episode was shot in Wilmington in March 2020, however, filming was stopped due to the pandemic.
Crews returned in late 2020 to resume work and wrapped production earlier this year.
No other productions are listed on the Wilmington Regional Film website as currently in production or pre-production.
