New Hanover County looks to attract teachers with pay raises

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teacher Appreciation Week is taking on a new meaning for some teachers with the possibility of pay raises becoming a reality.
New Hanover County looks to bring top-of-the-class educators to the school system as that proposal goes before the New Hanover County Board of Education tonight.
The idea stemmed from the New Hanover Co. Board of Commissioners.
“We’re adding roughly $11 million to our budget-- carving out $11 million for that one item,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “We’re adding to the fact that we’re showing our appreciation for educators, we’re adding to make our school system the best it can be. We’re really just making an investment in those educators.”
Barfield hopes to put the district at the top of the list for teacher salaries in the state and, in turn, bring more teachers to the county. The proposed change would nearly double what the county chips in for teacher salaries.
“Our supplement here has been just over $4,600 a year in addition to what the state pays the teachers,” said Barfield. “We want to get that closer to a $9,000 a year supplement across the board for our educators.”
Barfield says they’re excited to offer this to teachers and commissioners expect this to pass without a problem. He says that not only is it well deserved, but he hopes it leads to more growth in the school system.
“Our goal is really to attract and retain the best quality teachers in our state and in our community,”said Barfield. “One way you can do that is by offering a higher incentive for them to come here, so we have allocated just over $11 million additional in our budget this year towards teacher supplements to make us, hopefully, number one in the state.”
The fate of the proposal rests in the hands of the Board of Education, but officials there also say that shouldn’t be a problem.
“I certainly hope my fellow board members feel the same way I do about giving teachers raises,” said board member Nelson Beaulieu.
If everything checks out, teachers should see the bigger paychecks next school year.
“We ask them to perform miracles and they deliver every single time and then they’ll throw in a few miracles we didn’t even ask for,” said Beaulieu.
Beulieu says he hopes the pay increases will not only make teachers feel appreciated, but attract a more diverse job candidate pool moving forward.
The Board of Education meeting starts at 5 p.m. If it’s passed, the proposal goes back to the commission for a vote next month.
