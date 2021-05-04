First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity and storms linger through midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday. Through midweek, your First Alert Forecast continues to account for a series of fronts that will traverse the Cape Fear Region. These systems will focus moisture for sticky humidity levels and nonzero rain chances.
Your Tuesday forecast features this summery character. Expect variable clouds, scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and a surge in temperatures amid soupy southerly breezes. Highs will swell deep into the 80s with some lower 90s possible inland. Expect cooler temperatures in the midst of any developing showers or storms.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast here, which features a cool-down late in the week and much of Mother’s Day weekend. Remember, you can grab a custom-tailored 10-day outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
