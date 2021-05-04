First Alert Forecast: heat and storm chances through Wednesday, a late week cooldown on tap

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday afternoon. Through midweek, your First Alert Forecast continues to account for a series of fronts that will traverse the Cape Fear Region. These systems will focus moisture for sticky humidity levels and nonzero rain chances.
Your Tuesday forecast features this summery character. Expect variable clouds, scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and a surge in temperatures amid soupy southerly breezes. A few of those storms could be strong or severe. Highs will swell deep into the 80s with some lower 90s possible inland. This evening will be our best shot at a widely scattered thunderstorm. Lows will only drop into the balm upper 60s and lower 70s.
Look for a repeat forecast on Wednesday with lots of afternoon heat and some late day or evening isolated showers or storms. Behind a cool front highs fall back into the 70s Thursday to Saturday. There is a brief shower or storm risk on Friday.
Look for a repeat forecast on Wednesday with lots of afternoon heat and some late day or evening isolated showers or storms. Behind a cool front highs fall back into the 70s Thursday to Saturday. There is a brief shower or storm risk on Friday.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast here, which features gorgeous weather over the Mother's Day weekend.
