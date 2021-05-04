First Alert Forecast: heat and storm chances through Wednesday, a late week cooldown on tap

Your Tuesday forecast features this summery character. Expect variable clouds, scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and a surge in temperatures amid soupy southerly breezes. A few of those storms could be strong or severe. Highs will swell deep into the 80s with some lower 90s possible inland. This evening will be our best shot at a widely scattered thunderstorm. Lows will only drop into the balm upper 60s and lower 70s.