COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs charging cart for classroom

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The students in Traci Raulerson’s class at Williams Township all have Chromebooks. In fact, the first graders each have their own personal computer device. The problem is they need a way to charge them.
“This would allow our students to charge their own Chromebooks as needed,” Raulerson says on the DonorsChoose website. “We are currently using the devices daily in class for educational programs and assessments, and keeping them charged has become an issue. Having a charging cart would provide a safe place to leave their Chromebook each day while charging them.”
Raulerson is asking for donations to purchase the charging station through the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers getting funding for school projects.
The charging carts cost around $1,000. Ms. Raulerson still needs about $900. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the charging cart and deliver it to the school.
