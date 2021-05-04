Columbus County getting new interchange and bridge

BOARDMAN, N.C. (WECT) - Another interchange and bridge will be constructed on U.S 74 in western Columbus County.
BMCO Construction Inc. of Lumberton will construct the improvements where Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road intersect U.S. 74. Drivers from either side currently must stop and look for a safe opening before pulling out onto the four-lane highway.
The overpass and ramps will be built on the east side of the current intersection, which will remain open during construction. When the interchange is completed, the route will be realigned to the new on/off ramps, which will have roundabouts.
According to the NC Department of Transportation, roundabouts improve traffic flow and safety than traditional intersection.
The long-awaited project is expected to cost $16.2 million, with construction beginning in June. DOT officials say the contractor will have until fall 2024 to finish.
This interchange project, along with the future interchange and overpass projects planned for Chauncey Town Road and Old Lake Road near Lake Waccamaw, are part of the NCDOT’s long-term goal of transforming U.S. 74 into an interstate.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.