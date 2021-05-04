About 4,000 turkeys killed as powerful storm strikes South Carolina farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Biggers family says they have owned their turkey farm in York County for “forever.”
Then, a massive storm rolled through the area Monday afternoon.
Officials are working to find out if a tornado barreled through with the line of powerful storms.
The National Weather Service will survey the land Wednesday to determine if, in fact, a tornado hit the turkey farm located on Highway 55 near Clover.
The Biggers’ house was not hit but they can’t say the same about their turkeys.
They lost two hay barns and nearly 4,000 turkeys were killed. They anticipate the damage totals hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The family has 24,000 turkeys on the farm.
They were able to move the ones that survived across the road to another barn.
The family believes they were struck by a tornado after seeing a possible funnel cloud.
They said the cows and the family are all OK.
Farm owner Charles Biggers said they do not have insurance on the turkey barns that are destroyed.
They will be consolidating instead.
