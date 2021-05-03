Warehouse in Whiteville heavily damaged by early morning fire

Whiteville Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. (Source: Hal Lowder)
By Jack Gallop | May 3, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 9:21 AM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A warehouse in Whiteville suffered severe damage from a fire Monday morning.

Whiteville Fire Department received a call around 5 a.m. about a fire at a storage warehouse on Magnolia Street. The warehouse was vacant and no injuries have been reported.

The fire’s cause is unknown and is currently under investigation. As of 8:45 a.m. Monday, crews are still on the scene cleaning up damages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

