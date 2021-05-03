Sheriff’s office searching for missing teens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.
The sheriff’s office says Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 16, and Mason Edward Huie, 16, have been reported missing.
Williams was last seen on April 28 on Lockwood Drive. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pajama shorts.
Williams is 5′7 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a butterfly tattoo on her left wrist.
Huie was last seen at Laney High School on April 27. He is 6′3 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office says that the two may be in the Asheville area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NHSO at 910-798-4162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.