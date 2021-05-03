NHC Sheriff’s Office says woman missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sara Williams Churchwell has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, April 30.
Churchwell is 47-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′4″ tall, medium build, and weighs around 200 lbs. Churchwell has a tattoo on her left ankle, a large tattoo on her middle back and a greenery tattoo on her left bicep.
The last place Churchwell was seen was 1405 Faulkenberry Rd.
Ayone who has seen her or has information regarding her disappearance should call the NHC Sheriff’s Office (910) 798-4191.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.