Man recalls tragic rip current rescue in first trip back to Kure Beach

“Even going into the water it hit me one last time, like — Toni you don’t have no swimming equipment, Toni you is not experienced, you don’t even know what you going into, but it was just like this lady summoned me. This lady just gave me orders; this lady believed in me, so I put out the rest of the faith in myself and put it all on the line like she did,” Burns said. “It’s like she gave me superpowers. I went in there feeling like Aquaman and as it got close, I turned right back into a human — reality hit.”