Man accused of dousing woman with nail polish remover, setting her on fire arrested in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies in Brunswick County have arrested a man accused of dousing a woman with nail polish remover and setting her on fire during an alleged domestic-related incident in eastern North Carolina last week.
Jail records indicate Jeromy Scott Wiggins, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
WITN reports that the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home outside of Trenton on Monday, April 26 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from burns. She was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care for treatment and her current condition is not known.
Wiggins remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center under no bond.
