High school playoffs getting underway for women’s soccer and softball teams

Jon Evans is marking his 38th year in television news in 2021 and his 44th year in broadcasting. He anchors “WECT News at 5:30”, co-anchors “WECT News at 6pm” and “WECT News at 11pm” with Frances Weller, and co-anchors “WECT News at 10” on Fox Wilmington with Ashlea Kosikowski. Jon hosts and produces the award-winning “1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast.