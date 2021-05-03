High school playoffs getting underway for women’s soccer and softball teams

By Jon Evans | May 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 1:01 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first round of playoffs begin Monday for high school women’s soccer and softball teams in North Carolina. The championships for softball are scheduled for May 14-15, 2021.

Here is the schedule of first-round games:

Softball – 1A First Round

14) Rosewood @ 3) Pender (Monday @ 6pm)

13) Riverside @ 2) East Columbus (Monday @ 5:30pm)

Softball – 2A First Round

16) East Bladen @ 1) Currituck County (Tuesday @ 6pm)

11) West Bladen @ 6) Eastern Randolph (Monday @ 7pm)

10) Morehead @ 7) South Columbus (Monday, May 3)

Softball – 3A First Round

16) Franklinton @ 1) Topsail (Monday @ 6pm)

Softball – 4A First Round

14) Laney @ 3) Cardinal Gibbons (Monday @ 5:30pm)

10) Jack Britt @ Hoggard (Monday @ 6pm)

The championships for women’s soccer are scheduled for May 15, 2021. Here are the scheduled first-round matchups:

Women’s Soccer – 1A First Round

15) Voyager Academy @ 2) East Columbus (Monday @ 5:30pm)

Women’s Soccer – 2A First Round

12) Durham School of the Arts @ 5) East Bladen (Monday @ 5pm)

13) South Columbus @ 4) Farmville Central (Monday, May 3)

14) Dixon @ 3) First Flight (Monday @ 6pm)

Women’s Soccer – 3A First Round

9) South Brunswick @ 8) Northern Guilford (Monday @ 7pm)

Women’s Soccer – 4A First Round

16) Hoggard @ 1) Apex Friendship (Monday @ 6pm)

12) Laney @ 5) New Bern (Monday @ 6pm)

15) Middle Creek @ 2) Ashley (Monday @ 6pm)

