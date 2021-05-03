High school playoffs getting underway for women’s soccer and softball teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first round of playoffs begin Monday for high school women’s soccer and softball teams in North Carolina. The championships for softball are scheduled for May 14-15, 2021.
Here is the schedule of first-round games:
14) Rosewood @ 3) Pender (Monday @ 6pm)
13) Riverside @ 2) East Columbus (Monday @ 5:30pm)
16) East Bladen @ 1) Currituck County (Tuesday @ 6pm)
11) West Bladen @ 6) Eastern Randolph (Monday @ 7pm)
10) Morehead @ 7) South Columbus (Monday, May 3)
16) Franklinton @ 1) Topsail (Monday @ 6pm)
14) Laney @ 3) Cardinal Gibbons (Monday @ 5:30pm)
10) Jack Britt @ Hoggard (Monday @ 6pm)
The championships for women’s soccer are scheduled for May 15, 2021. Here are the scheduled first-round matchups:
15) Voyager Academy @ 2) East Columbus (Monday @ 5:30pm)
12) Durham School of the Arts @ 5) East Bladen (Monday @ 5pm)
13) South Columbus @ 4) Farmville Central (Monday, May 3)
14) Dixon @ 3) First Flight (Monday @ 6pm)
9) South Brunswick @ 8) Northern Guilford (Monday @ 7pm)
16) Hoggard @ 1) Apex Friendship (Monday @ 6pm)
12) Laney @ 5) New Bern (Monday @ 6pm)
15) Middle Creek @ 2) Ashley (Monday @ 6pm)
