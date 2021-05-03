First Alert Forecast: humidity and storm chances linger late Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking in! Through midweek, your First Alert Forecast accounts for a series of fronts that will traverse the Cape Fear Region. These systems will focus moisture for sticky humidity levels and nonzero rain chances.
Your forecast for Monday afternoon and evening features this summery character. Expect variable clouds, scattered sprinkles and showers, isolated intense thunderstorms, afternoon high temperatures in the 80s and overnight lows near 70. Light and balmy southerly breezes may get a bit more aggressive in the afternoon or in and around any storm cells.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast, including a switch back to lower humidity for the latter work week and much of Mother's Day weekend, here.
