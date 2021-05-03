Big-name band coming to Wilmington’s new Riverfront Park Ampitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Panic alert! Popular southern rock band, Widespread Panic, from Athens, Georgia will take the stage at the new Riverfront Park Ampitheater in downtown Wilmington for three nights in July 2021.
Commonly referred to as the “Grateful Dead of the South,” Widespread Panic has been playing venues around the world for more than 30 years with fan favorites like “Climb to Safety,” “Love Tractor,” and “Ain’t Life Grand.”
The group was a big hit with fans in Wilmington at the 2014 North Carolina Azalea Festival.
Tickets for July 16, 17, and 18 go on sale this Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. on the Widespread Panic website. No prices have been revealed on the website, but tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
