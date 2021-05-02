UNCW Men’s Tennis team wins CAA championship

WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. (WECT) - The top-seeded UNCW Men’s tennis team defeated William & Mary Sunday to win the 2021 CAA championship. The 4-3 victory secured the Seahawks’ seventh CAA title and third in the last four years.
The team is now 15-5 and will learn their seeding for the NCAA tournament Monday night during the NCAA Selection Show.
“I’m amazingly excited and just drained,” said head coach Matt DuBois, “We have two seniors that deserved to go out with a championship. The character of team has been so great and they’ve overcome so much. I really wanted it for them.”
Singles
1. Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Brenden Volk (WM), 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3
2. Lev Kazakov (WM) def. Davide Innocenti (UNCW), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
3. George Davis (WM) def. Daniel Groom (UNCW), 6-2, 6-2
4. Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) def. Finbar Talcott (WM), 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
5. Sebastian Quiros (WM) def. Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW), 5-7, 6-3, 6-1
6. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Chen Ruo (WM), 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
1. George Davis/Brenden Volk (WM) def. #66 Bruno Caula/Daniel Groom (UNCW), 6-3
2. Dillon Gooch/Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) def. Lev Kazakov/Sebastian Quiros (WM), 6-1
3. Leonardo Sprovieri/Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) def. Chen Ruo/Finbar Talcott (WM), 7-5
