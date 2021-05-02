First Alert Forecast: Sunday warm-up before shower chances arrive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you! Your First Alert Forecast features mostly sunny skies with temperatures crawling into the lower to middle 70s by noon.
For those of you heading out the door to church, or brunch perhaps, here’s the forecast!
In comparison to yesterday, a quick temperature rebound is expected for today with highs in the low 80s however no overwhelming signs for much-needed rain. Those odds look more promising as the new work and school week begins with modest odds for an isolated shower or storm.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here - or a ten-day outlook for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
