First Alert Forecast: higher humidity and returning storm chance on tap for Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you have had a wonderful weekend! Changes are on the menu as we start the new work week with higher humidity and the long awaited return of rain and storm chances. This is a good thing now that Wilmington has a rainfall deficit for 2021 after a very dry two month period. Your Sunday night will feature increasing clouds and muggier overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.