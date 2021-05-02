First Alert Forecast: higher humidity and returning storm chance on tap for Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you have had a wonderful weekend! Changes are on the menu as we start the new work week with higher humidity and the long awaited return of rain and storm chances. This is a good thing now that Wilmington has a rainfall deficit for 2021 after a very dry two month period. Your Sunday night will feature increasing clouds and muggier overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Moisture and humidity will surge back into the area tomorrow in advance of a disturbance, which moves into the area during the day. The result will be variably cloudy skies and a real shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday into early Monday evening. A few storms could reach strong to severe limits. Highs will reach the middle 80s, with lower 80s near the coast.
Other weather highlights this week include: a run at 90 degree highs for many on Tuesday, more chances at isolated to scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Friday, and a cooler and generally drier pattern for next weekend. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here - or a ten-day outlook for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
