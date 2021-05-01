UNCW Men’s Tennis team advances to CAA finals

WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. (WECT) - The top-seeded UNCW men’s tennis team shut out 5th-seeded James Madison, 4-0, Saturday to advance to the CAA tournament finals. The Seahawks will face the winner of Saturday afternoon’s matchup between 2nd-seeded Elon and 3rd-seeded William & Mary on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
UNCW will play in the CAA finals for the ninth time in program history, having won six titles from 2009-2018. The team improves to 14-5 on the season and won for the sixth time in their last seven matches.
Singles
1. Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Holden Koons (JMU), 6-2, 6-2
2. Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Alvaro Arce (JMU), 6-2, 6-4
3. Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) vs. Paul Mendoza (JMU), 6-3, 3-2, unfinished
4. Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) vs. Oscar Hernandez (JMU), 6-4, 2-2, unfinished
5. Michael Copeland (UNCW) vs. William Karpinski (JMU), 6-3, 4-3, unfinished
6. Leonardo Sprovieri (UNCW) def. Gonzalo Adis (JMU), 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
1. Bruno Caula/Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Paul Mendoza/Holden Koons (JMU), 6-1
2. Dillon Gooch/Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) vs. Alvaro Arce/Oscar Hernandez (JMU), 6-5, unfinished
3. Leonardo Sprovieri/Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) def. Gonzalo Adis/William Karpinski (JMU), 6-4
The winner of Sunday’s championship game will receive an automatic bid to this year’s NCAA tournament.
