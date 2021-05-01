Wilmington police investigating deadly hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a hit-and-run that severely injured a man early Saturday morning.
The police department says Wayne Cathey III, 26, was walking along S. College Road this morning around 2:23 a.m. He was struck by a black vehicle near Wilshire Blvd. The driver of the car kept going.
Cathey was transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries. He died later Saturday morning.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app to stay anonymous. The incident is under investigation.
