First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures return for the end of your weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast for the first night of May includes temperatures diving into the middle 60s for your dinner time plans before hitting the overnight low in the middle 50s. I’d grab a light jacket if you’re heading outdoors this evening!
A quick temperature rebound is expected for Sunday with highs in the low 80s however no overwhelming signs for much-needed rain. Those odds look more promising as the new work and school week begins with modest odds for an isolated shower or storm.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here - or a ten-day outlook for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
