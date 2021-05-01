First Alert Forecast: chilly and dry start to May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday morning! expect a bright and sunny start to the new month, but grab a light jacket first thing, as temperatures start out in the cooler 50s. A much cooler afternoon is in store with mild 70s for afternoon highs.
A quick temperature rebound is expected for Sunday with highs in the low 80s however no overwhelming signs for much-needed rain. Those odds look more promising as the new work and school week begins with modest odds for an isolated shower or storm.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here - or a ten-day outlook for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.