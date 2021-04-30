Wilmington man face child porn charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is facing multiple child pornography charges after his arrest by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
Alexander Charles Carrazzone, 20, has been charged with six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officials say that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment at 1024 St. Andrews Drive on April 27.
“The residence was determined to have been the location of the upload of numerous files containing child sexual exploitation, based on an investigation that was initiated after a cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” the SBI said in a statement to WECT.
Carrazzone was booked under a $500,000 bond.
