Wilmington man dies in wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man died in a wreck in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Jakob Brian McLaughlin, of Wilmington, died at the scene of the wreck in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
Law enforcement responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m.
“A 2014 Mazda 6 was traveling eastbound on MLK when it collided into the back of a slowing U-Haul truck,” the WPD said in a news release. “The driver, Jakob Brian McLaughlin, age 18, of Wilmington, died at the scene. The driver of the U-Haul truck suffered minor injuries.”
The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.