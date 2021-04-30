Wilmington Convention Center unveils Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame display

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame interactive display was officially unveiled Friday at the Wilmington Convention Center.
The new interactive display features stories and videos of athletes and gives visitors a chance to see a full list of Wilmington’s sports hall of fame and all the inductees since 2006.
“[We] found [an] opportunity to share with Wilmington the hall of fame for sports community,” said Wilmington Convention Center general manager Fredia Brady. “It makes us feel connected to the city when we provide these features.”
Louise McCall, president of the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame said that the convention center sees a lot of foot traffic so it’s a chance to publicize athletics in New Hanover County to visitors and tourists.
