Wilmington completes total rewrite of city development codes

“We are proposing to change the way that signs are permitted particularly among our major corridors like Carolina Beach Road, Oleander, to really improve the aesthetic condition of those roadways. We’re requiring things like connecting parking lots, so if you’re driving between two commercial uses, you don’t have to turn out on the major roadway, get stuck in the traffic again, just to make a right turn into the next commercial parking lot. Simple changes like that can really help,” explained senior planner Christine Hughes.